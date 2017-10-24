Franklin County Sheriff's Office Foundation raises money to put AED's in patrol cars

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Thanks to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Foundation, deputies will be better prepared to handle medical emergencies. The newly established foundation received a donation helping them buy 35 defibrillators for patrol cars.

Each AED costs about $1,600 each. A single community member, Daryl Otness of Washington Producers, helped by donating about $50,000 to the cause.

"I also think it creates a link between the sheriff's office and the community. The sheriff's office needs the community to support them," says Jeff Marty who's apart of the foundation. "This really, I think, lets people know how much the sheriff's department cares about the community, how they want to help the community and I think it's a real positive step forward for Franklin County."

Often times deputies are arriving on scene before medics, and as you may know, every minute counts when it comes to a heart problem.

The Sheriff's Foundation fund isn't directly affiliated with the sheriff's office, but acts as a support fund.