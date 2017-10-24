March Madness tickets go on sale October 25

SPOKANE, WA - The University of Idaho and the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena are pleased to announce that tickets for the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional, taking place March 24 and 26, 2018 will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25!

The 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional will feature three exciting games over two days of heated competition. Guests at the Spokane Regional will be part of the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight, and will watch one team earn the right to play in the Final Four in Columbus, OH.

For all those interested in buying tickets to the Spokane Regional there’s a pretty sweet opportunity available:

All guests who purchase tickets to the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional, will be placed on a priority waiting list giving them the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship hosted at the Spokane Arena.

Please note that guests are welcome to select best available seats for the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional. Seating for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be allocated via random drawing. No guarantee or promise of location is made or implied.

Purchasers of tickets to the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional will be invited to purchase as many tickets to the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship – First/Second Rounds as they purchased for women’s up to a maximum of four tickets. For example: Purchasing three 2018 tickets will allow a guest to purchase three 2020 tickets. Purchasing four 2018 tickets will allow a guest to purchase four 2020 tickets. Purchasing six 2018 tickets will allow a guest to purchase four 2020 tickets.

All-Session Ticket Packages are $50.00 (Adult) and $35.00 (Youth/Senior) and are go on sale Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00am! Tickets are available at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT! Group tickets are available at a reduced rate for groups of 10 or more by contacting groups@spokanearena.com.