Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office receives AEDs through donation

PASCO, WA - Oftentimes during 911 medical calls, especially in more rural areas, sheriff's deputies arrive before firefighters and medics. Now, Franklin County deputies will be more prepared to handle medical emergencies, thanks to a big donation.

Thanks to the Franklin County Sheriff Office Foundation, 35 AEDs - or Automatic External Defibrillators - will now be available for deputies to use as they respond to emergency calls.

The donation for the AEDs came in from Basin City business owner Daryl Otness.

The AEDs cost about $1,600 each...all raised by the foundation in an effort to help out the sheriff's office in areas it can't afford to. Being a first responder in medical situations is a role they say sheriff's deputies often fill.

"These are going to go into the sheriff's deputies' cars," said Jeff Marty with the foundation. "These are going to, hopefully, provide a very rapid response for medical care because oftentimes, the sheriff's deputies are the first ones on scene."

The donation totals $56,000 worth of AEDs, all from the Sheriff's Foundation fund...which isn't directly affiliated with the sheriff's office, but acts as a support fund for the office.

Marty says all the money donated to the Franklin County Sheriff's Foundation will go directly to the needs of the sheriff's office that fall outside of the set budget.