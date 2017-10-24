New shingles vaccine

UNITED STATES - The FDA has approved a new vaccine for shingles.

Studies show Shingrix is a stronger and more effective alternative to the current shingles vaccine.

Both versions are approved for adults 50 and over.

Shingles is a delayed complication of chickenpox. In some cases, it can lead to nerve pain, vision and hearing loss, and even strokes.

Shingrix, which is manufactured by Glaxo-Smith-Kline, should be available to consumers by the end of the year.