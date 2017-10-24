Doctor's office and germs

UNITED STATES - There may be no germier place this winter...than a doctor's office.

That's why pediatricians are being urged to make their waiting rooms safer for cough and cold season.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises mandatory flu shots for all office staff. The group also recommends waiting rooms be stocked with alcohol-based sanitizers and masks, along with signs about cough and sneeze etiquette.

But doctors should not put out teddy bears and other plush toys, because they absorb germs and are difficult to clean.