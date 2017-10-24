Local barbecue restaurant expanding to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - A Tri-Cities favorite is going to expand soon, to make their barbecue more accessible for people throughout the Tri-Cities.

They started out as a food truck, then moved into a brick and mortar location...and just a couple years after first opening the truck, Porter's is growing once again.

"We're looking at springtime, no specific month yet," said Porter Kinney, owner of Porter's Real Barbecue. "I would say early mid-spring, somewhere in there."

Local barbecue favorite, Porter's Real Barbecue is expanding, planning a springtime open right on Columbia Center Boulevard in what was the home of Fire & Brimstone.

But why do they have to wait until spring?

Porter's is cooking up a plan to make a lot more barbecue, and that needs to open before the new restaurant.

"We decided to invest in a 3,000-foot production facility. I call it the Temple of 'Cue," Kinney said. "It's going to be a giant kitchen just to make strictly barbecue. We're building that over on 240 by the Richland Airport, and that's going to allow us to make fresh barbecue every day, all of our sides, everything is from scratch so we'll make it fresh everyday and deliver it to the restaurant and the new restaurant out on Columbia Center as well."

Once that Columbia Center Boulevard location opens, Kinney says his business and the building are a good match for each other.

"The building, with a lot of wood and brick, fits the style of barbecue. So it was a perfect match and we're excited to be there."

And once they are in there, some of us won't have to travel as far for that homemade barbecue.

Kinney tells us they don't want to stop here; as long as people keep showing up for barbecue, Porter's will keep looking to grow and expand to feed as many barbecue fans as possible.