CRIME STOPPERS: Blake David Coonce

TRI-CITIES, WA - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants you to help them find this person wanted on domestic violence charges.

They are looking for a Blake David Coonce. Coonce is 24 years old (DOB: 11-25-1992), 6'7", 235 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos: a lion on his right shoulder, a blue moon on his left wrist, and a crescent moon on his right wrist.

Coonce is wanted for Malicious Mischief 2nd - DV. A warrant for his arrest is valid as of 10-24-2017.

You can remain anonymous. If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.