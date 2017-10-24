CRIME STOPPERS: Dario Ramos Villa

TRI-CITIES, WA - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants you to help them find this person wanted on domestic violence charges.

They are looking for a Dario Ramos Villa. Villa is 34 years old (DOB: 01-05-1983), 5'4", 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above is right eye.

Villa is wanted for Assault of Child 3rd DV; 4 counts of Assault 4th - DV; Violation of Protection Order. A warrant for his arrest is valid as of 10-24-2017.

You can remain anonymous. If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.