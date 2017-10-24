15-year-old facing arrested for October murder

UPDATE 1-9-18:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force say they've arrested 15-year-old murder suspect Luis Medina-Beltran. He was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Napoleon Prado on the 300 Block of South 7th Street on Oct. 24th, 2017.

A tip from Yakima County Crime Stoppers led investigators to an apartment on the 200 Block of South 4th Street.

Medina-Beltran was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing first degree murder charges.

Yakima Police are taking over the follow-up investigation.

----------------------------------------------

10-25-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Two suspects who many have been involved in what police believe was a gang-related shooting were arrested.

Today, 18-year-old Roberto Morales-Penaloza made his preliminary appearance. According to court documents, police say he was driving the car that fled the scene after the shooting. He's being held on $50,000 bond.

17-year-old Rogelio Gallardo-Garcia was also arrested.

According to YPD, the victim - 17-year-old Napolean Prado - was walking in a neighborhood on 7th and Spruce Streets yesterday and was shot after a confrontation with Luis Medina-Beltran.

Yakima Police say all three suspects have gang ties.

Morales-Penaloza will face formal charges during his arraignment in two weeks.

------------------------------------------

10-25-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday, October 25, Yakima County Superior Court issued a 1st Degree Murder Warrant for 15-year-old Luis Enrique Medina-Beltran (DOB:10/7/02).

Medina-Beltran is wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Napolean Prado, who was shot and killed Tuesday morning, October 24 in the 300 Block of South 7th Street.

Keep in mind this picture of the suspect is at least two years old.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Medina-Beltran, please call 911.

------------------------------------------

10-25-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department detectives arrested two suspects, and have identified a third suspect in connection with Tuesday morning’s shooting death of 17-year-old Napolean Prado.

Prado was shot and killed after a confrontation with the suspects in the 300 block of South 7th Street. Prado suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle was located Tuesday afternoon, which led to the arrest of two males, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, who were taken into custody at their Yakima homes last night. They each will face charges of rendering criminal assistance.

The third suspect, a 15-year-old male is wanted for 1st degree murder.

All of the suspects have gang ties and it is believed that this homicide was gang related.

YPD detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this homicide to call 911 or if you want to remain anonymous, call Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.

------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima shooting Tuesday morning left one teenager dead, and police are ruling it a homicide.

Today's shooting marks the twelfth homicide in Yakima this year.

A lot is still unclear at the moment as police continue to piece together what happened earlier today.

The shooting happened a little after 9:30 this morning on South 7th Street near the intersection of East Spruce Street. Police say when they arrived, they found the 17-year-old male laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were too severe, and he died.

Police were told by witnesses that vehicles were seen passing through the area at the time of the shooting.

The teen's identity won't be released until tomorrow.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and police are asking the public for help. If you have any information about the homicide, you're encouraged to call 911 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers.