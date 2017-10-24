Musicians inspire students through music

GRANDVIEW, WA - What do you do with a didgeridoo? Well, if you bring it to Arthur H. Smith Elementary School in Grandview, you have a learning experience like no other.

"It is really cool for me to share my Australian culture and some of the aboriginal knowledge that I have learned from aboriginal elders back in Australia with the young kids here," said Blake Noble, a musician.

Noble was invited to the school by band mate and musician in residence for the Grandview School District, Cody Beebe.

Noble wasn't the only one who visited. Season 5 contestant of The Voice, Stephanie Anne Johnson, also helped inspire children through song.

"You can sing in the shower, you can sing with your friends, that's how some of pour favorite music groups got started," said Johnson. "It was people hanging out singing because it felt good to do that."

Not only did students learn from the artists, but they also got to create with them. Fifth graders at the school made didgeridoos out of cardboard tubes.

"Draw something that represents a part of your story whatever that might be, whatever your story is," Beebe told students.

Beebe is working on bringing artists to the district at least once a month.

Noble and Johnson will be visiting other schools in the Grandview School District until Thursday.