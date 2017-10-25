Pickup truck crashes into other cars overnight

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for the driver of a pickup that crashed into other cars around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Neighbors reported a white 2008 Silverado pickup came west on Pearl from 20th, crashing into a car causing it to crash into another car, and taking the truck's front wheel and some suspension.

The pickup kept going four blocks dragging its front corner, damaging the road, and hitting another car along the way. The driver stopped at the freeway fence and ran away.

Pasco police have contacted the owner and have information about the driver.

Anyone with information should call police at (509) 545-3521.