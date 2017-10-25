Fatal crash closes Webber Canyon Road - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fatal crash closes Webber Canyon Road

Posted: Updated:

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies have Webber Canyon Road in Benton City closed at east Badger Road due to a fatal two car crash.

Officials tell NBC Right Now a bus carrying orchard workers collided with another car just after 6:15 Wednesday morning. The workers and driver in that bus are doing okay, the other driver has died.

This is a developing story. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures