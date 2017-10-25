Dare with bean bag rounds and shotgun goes wrong; man shot in leg

FRASIER, OR - On October 24, 2017, at about 9:21 p.m., Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a man who was shot at or near the Frasier Campground, about 2 miles west of the Union/Umatilla County border. It was reported that a 29-year-old man from Reno, Nevada received a gunshot wound in the leg after another man shot him. The two men were at a camp near Frasier along with a group of about 12 other campers who were drinking and celebrating.

Initial reports are that two men agreed to shoot each other with bean bag rounds from a shotgun on a dare. The first shot injured the victim with a serious wound to his thigh. Fortunately, an EMT was near the scene at the time of the shooting and began treating the victim. A private party transported the injured man to Grande Ronde Hospital in LaGrande for treatment where he remains today.

UCSO will continue to investigate and then forward reports to the Umatilla County District Attorney for consideration. There does not appear to be any threat to the public regarding this incident.