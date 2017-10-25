A family in Tieton receives new home from Habitat For Humanity

TIETON, WA - Today proved to be a life-changing day for a family living in a small community just outside of Yakima. They got the keys to their brand new home!

Wednesday was a very exciting day for the Martinez family in Tieton, but it was also a huge milestone for Yakima Valley partners Habitat For Humanity.

Maria Martinez and her two sons' brand new home is the 174th that's been built by Habitat For Humanity. We got a sneak peek inside the house very early this morning before the big dedication ceremony this afternoon.

Habitat homes are made possible because of people donating materials and volunteering to build the home. The families who end up living in these houses not only have a need but also must be willing to partner with Habitat For Humanity, which means they too have to get their hands dirty during the construction process.

"The families commit to completing 500 hours of their work, their time and effort during their home build time, and they also invest some hours in other families' home builds," said Isabel Garcia with Habitat For Humanity.

There are misconceptions that Habitat For Humanity homes are free, but that is definitely not the case. The families do have to pay a monthly mortgage, but even then, the money is paid forward to the next family. It goes back into Habitat to help build the next home for another family in need.

Habitat For Humanity has been changing families' lives for more than 40 years. Homes are built in over 1,000 communities across the country, and in more than 70 countries.