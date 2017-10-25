Breast cancer markers research

UNITED STATES - A global research effort has uncovered 72 new genetic mutations linked to breast cancer.

BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 are well known markers for breast cancer, and studies show that 50 percent of women who have these genetic mutations will develop breast cancer by age 70.

This new research from 300 groups around the world will nearly double the markers previously identified.

Genetic information on more than 275,000 women was included in the study. Half of those women had breast cancer.

The mutations could help doctors understand why some women are more at risk of developing cancer than others.