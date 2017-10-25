Narcan available at Walgreens

UNITED STATES - In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the life-saving medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in all of its 8,000 pharmacies.

Narcan is an FDA-approved nasal spray form of naloxone. The drug can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose from heroin or opioid painkillers.

Walgreens will sell Narcan without a prescription in Washington, D.C. and the 45 states that allow it.

The company says it hopes to work with the other few states to make the life-saving drug easier to get for families and caregivers of those at risk of accidental overdose.