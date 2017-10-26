Teen passenger dies in rollover accident - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Teen passenger dies in rollover accident

CLE ELUM, WA - A teen from Ellensburg is dead after the driver of a car fell asleep behind the wheel. Washington State Patrol said in a report, the 18-year-old was riding in a car with two other people on State Route 10 near Cle Elum around 5:30 Wednesday night.

The Ellensburg driver fell asleep and drove straight when the road curved to the left. The car hit the guardrail and the car rolled.

Juan Magana-Castaneda died at the scene. The other two suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. 

Right now, the charges are under investigation. 

