Teen passenger dies in rollover accident

CLE ELUM, WA - A teen from Ellensburg is dead after the driver of a car fell asleep behind the wheel. Washington State Patrol said in a report, the 18-year-old was riding in a car with two other people on State Route 10 near Cle Elum around 5:30 Wednesday night.

The Ellensburg driver fell asleep and drove straight when the road curved to the left. The car hit the guardrail and the car rolled.

Juan Magana-Castaneda died at the scene. The other two suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Right now, the charges are under investigation.