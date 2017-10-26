Triple your impact: Pacific Power will match your contribution to Project HELP 2-for-1

YAKIMA, WA - Helping some of your neighbors stay warm and healthy this winter is tripling in value and the appreciation is priceless. Pacific Power will match every $1 you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.

In 2016, donations from Pacific Power's customers, employees, and the company helped 393 households in need in Washington. The 2-for-1 match this year will continue until a cap of $34,000 of Pacific Power matching funds is reached.

Project HELP is administered by The Salvation Army in Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview and the Northwest Community Action Agency in Toppenish.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find a Project HELP contribution envelope in their bills. Those interested in assisting local households in need can donate by forwarding their tax-deductible contribution in this envelope. Customers who pay their bills electronically can request a contribution envelope. And, all customers can enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program and to request a donation envelope, call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.

All donations are tax-deductible and are forwarded to the agencies administering Project HELP, and they verify eligibility and allocate funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same area in which the donor resides.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs or direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power's customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.