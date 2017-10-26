Burning off that Halloween candy

YAKIMA, WA - This Halloween, it's important to eat things in moderation.

If you overindulge in candy, it's important to try and get high-intensity workouts in to get your heart rate up and burn those refined sugars.

If you eat a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup - which has 110 calories and 11g of sugar - you can do push-ups into the downward dog position to burn off those calories. It engages your core as well as your shoulders and arms.