Aircraft incident results in broken arm

MABTON, WA - Yakima County Fire District #5, Yakima Sheriff's Office, Mabton PD, and a Prosser ambulance responded to aircraft incident shortly after 9 a.m. on October 26 on Fisher Road in Mabton.

On arrival, one of the two passengers had been injured sustaining a right arm fracture. Patient two of the aircraft was not injured.

It was believed that craft came in contact with a power line causing the craft to crash to the ground.

The patient was released to Prosser ambulance and transported to Kadlec for further treatment. The scene was released to YSO.

