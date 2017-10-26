Local Meals On Wheels program gets a new car

TRI-CITIES, WA - After 173,000 smiles, visits, and meals were given out last year, Meals On Wheels will be able to do even more with a new ride.

The group was presented a brand new Subaru to help them reach some of our more rural communities.

What makes the donation even more amazing is that the car is just one of 50 donated across the country by Subaru of America.

When Meals On Wheels Director Marcee Woffinden first applied for one of the 50 Subaru Outbacks, she thought it would be a long shot - especially for a community as small as ours. But it turns out, that's exactly the reason Mid-Columbia Meals On Wheels was selected.

Now, she says more seniors in areas like Mesa and Kahlotus will be able to benefit from the program.

And while the primary goal is to keep seniors healthy - for Woffinden, it's much more than that.

"It literally changes a person's life," said Woffinden. "Our seniors will tell us about 90 to 95 percent of them will say that meal is enough to keep them at their homes and not have to go to a facility, and it's somebody checking on them, it's good nutrition, it's the whole package."

And this isn't just any old car. The 2018 Subaru Outback has all the bells and whistles, including heated windshield wipers!

If you'd like to help support Meals On Wheels, they're always looking for more volunteers.