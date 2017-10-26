Tri-Cities and Yakima candlelight vigils for domestic violence

TRI-CITIES & YAKIMA, WA - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations throughout the area are holding vigils to shed some light on this issue.

At the YWCA in Yakima, a candlelight vigil is being held not only to bring awareness, but also to remember victims who lost their lives. This includes purple candles and speakers, as well as invitations for the public to share their own stories.

Purple symbolizes the dedication to ending violence.

This vigil is being held at the YWCA because the organization provides emergency shelters, counseling, and classes for women. It was founded in 1909.

There is also a vigil being held at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Friends and family members have been coming in since 5 to memorialize and decorate the silhouettes of their loved ones. The event officially starts at 6:15 and goes until 8 p.m.

Since 1998, 26 women, 9 men, and 6 children have been murdered as a result of domestic violence in the Tri-City area. Tonight, over 900 luminaries will be lit to honor survivors and those who have been lost.