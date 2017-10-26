Remembering and honoring Hanford workers

RICHLAND, WA - Today, the Tri-Cities community came together to remember those we've lost to complications from working at the Hanford site.

During a ceremony held by Nuclear Care Partners, there was a moment of silence followed by past and current Hanford workers signing their names and names of former workers to a picture frame to make sure we never forget the sacrifices made.

Norma Wheelwright now works at Nuclear Care Partners, trying to help people who have been negatively affected by working at Hanford. But in the 70's, she worked at the nuclear site.

It was decades after bombs were dropped on Japan, but even then, she says people had no idea of the health risks associated with the site.

"We didn't even think about it at that point in time, and now that it has become a real issue, of course it's on everybody's mind," Wheelwright said. "We all have people we know that have experienced cancer. My husband did."

Of course, with workers still reporting smelling vapor odors around the tank farms, there is obviously more work that needs to be done to ensure no one else dies of Hanford-related illnesses.