"Save Second Base": the importance of mammograms - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

"Save Second Base": the importance of mammograms

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is drawing to a close. Reporter Veronica Padilla learned today about how Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima is using a unique approach about the importance of a test that could save women's lives.

The lives of about three million American women have been touched by breast cancer. Some are cancer free, but others are going through tough treatment.

In Yakima, Ohana is Virginia Mason's mammography center. Women from across the valley use their services including screenings, to get their diagnosis, or get biopsies. 

The Yakima Valley Pippins have been partners with the hospital since the organization started, and they're using Scott T. Pippin to get the word out about the importance of women getting mammograms.

Earlier today, Scott T. Pippin was out in front of Ohana with a sign reminding women and even men who are driving by to "Save Second Base."

"Self breast exams are important, but as a screening tool, it's the best form of detection," said Aimy Dowdy, Ohana's patient service coordinator.

"He's just lending his support and encouragement for women of all ages to get screened," explained Jeff Garretson, the Pippins GM.

But it's not just women that can get breast cancer. It's very rare, but men can get it as well. Every year, about 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. And about 440 die every year because of the disease.

Mammograms don't take a lot of time. At most: thirty minutes. And every Friday, Ohana offers walk-in mammograms from 2:30 to 5 p.m. 

Ohana also offers a monthly breast cancer support meeting.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   