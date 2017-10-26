"Save Second Base": the importance of mammograms

YAKIMA, WA - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is drawing to a close. Reporter Veronica Padilla learned today about how Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima is using a unique approach about the importance of a test that could save women's lives.

The lives of about three million American women have been touched by breast cancer. Some are cancer free, but others are going through tough treatment.

In Yakima, Ohana is Virginia Mason's mammography center. Women from across the valley use their services including screenings, to get their diagnosis, or get biopsies.

The Yakima Valley Pippins have been partners with the hospital since the organization started, and they're using Scott T. Pippin to get the word out about the importance of women getting mammograms.

Earlier today, Scott T. Pippin was out in front of Ohana with a sign reminding women and even men who are driving by to "Save Second Base."

"Self breast exams are important, but as a screening tool, it's the best form of detection," said Aimy Dowdy, Ohana's patient service coordinator.

"He's just lending his support and encouragement for women of all ages to get screened," explained Jeff Garretson, the Pippins GM.

But it's not just women that can get breast cancer. It's very rare, but men can get it as well. Every year, about 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. And about 440 die every year because of the disease.

Mammograms don't take a lot of time. At most: thirty minutes. And every Friday, Ohana offers walk-in mammograms from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Ohana also offers a monthly breast cancer support meeting.