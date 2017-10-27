CRIME STOPPERS: Michael Joshua James Rogers

TRI-CITIES, WA - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help find a person wanted on domestic violence charges.

Michael Joshua James Rogers is 31 years old (DOB: 05-17-1986), 5'08", 145 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos: "Brianna" on his left arm, a clown head on his lower left leg, and a jester on his right shoulder.

Rogers is wanted for Felony Violation Protection Order - DV.

A warrant for his arrest is valid as of 10-27-2017.

You can remain anonymous. If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.