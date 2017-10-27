Prescription Drug Take-Back Day: drop off locations near you

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you or someone you know has unwanted prescription drugs, you're encouraged to drop them off tomorrow for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day provides a place where unused prescription drugs can be safely disposed of. It goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and several police departments in our area will be taking part.

The service is free, and no questions are asked.

To find a drop-off site near you, visit this link: http://bit.ly/2ySo9Qh