2017 High School Football Scores Week 9 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 9

Posted: Updated:

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

10-27-17

Pasco 7, Kennewick 35

Southridge 20, Kamiakin 56

Richland 50, Hanford 0

Walla Walla 7, Chiawana 47

West Valley 0, Moses Lake 14

Sunnyside 21, Eisenhower 10

Hermiston 42, Pendleton 15

Davis 20, Battle Ground 28

East Valley 50, Wapato 15

Quincy 14, Grandview 24

River View 0, Royal 75

Cle Elum 0, Zillah 66

Burbank 46, College Place 19

Ellensburg 42, Toppenish 0

Kittitas 6, Tri-Cities Prep 44

St. John Endicott 20, Touchet 64

Connell 42, Wahluke 9

Kiona-Benton 34, Warden 12

Granger 14, Naches Valley 39

Highland 9, Goldendale 0

Liberty Christian Dayton/Waitsburg

DeSales 23, White Swan 20

Lyle-Wishram 68, Mabton 22

Sunnyside Christian 62, Naselle 14

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures