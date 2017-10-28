Rebuilding Mid-Columbia helps a dozen families in a day

NBC RIGHT NOW-- From Pasco to Prosser, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia volunteers were busy all over Benton and Franklin Counties Saturday morning.

The organization is volunteer-based, and uses donations to help elderly, veteran, and disabled homeowners with household projects they can't do on their own. In the past year, they've finished 51 projects, and 12 of those projects took place on Saturday for a full fall day of giving back.

Wanda and Joseph Taylor were just two of the people that Rebuilding Mid-Columbia helped. Joseph found his mobility by using a wheelchair after his health declined, which meant he and his wife needed a wheelchair ramp attached to the outside of their home. Thanks to Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, they have that ramp, and it's all up to code.

However, for the Taylor's, the true gift was one of hope.

"That's hard to find today," Wanda Taylor told NBC Right Now. "People that are willing to go out and do things, and be selfless, and not expect something in return."

If you'd like to volunteer with Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, you can click here to find out more.