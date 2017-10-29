Six agencies called to fight Yakima apartment fire

YAKIMA, WA.-- 39 people are displaced after a fire at the Savoy Apartments on Saturday afternoon.

Six different agencies were called to the scene, including the Yakima Fire Department, and Yakima Police Department. Firefighters say that the fire began in a unit on the third floor, and by the time they got there, the smoke was so thick that visibility was nearly down to zero.

Luckily, everyone made it out of the building. However, two residents were taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

Firefighters are still unsure of how the burn began. It destroyed one full unit, and caused significant smoke damage to the entire third floor of the building.