Sprinklers contain fire at apartments in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters say a sprinkler system contained a small fire at the Mosaic Apartments in Richland. Witnesses said they saw the fire on a deck around 2:00 Monday morning.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now they could see smoke coming from the complex from the freeway so they upgraded the call. Flames moved to another deck and went inside a neighboring apartment. Luckily the sprinkler system activated and got it under control before it could cause too much damage.

The people living in the apartment where the fire started weren't home at the time, and the people in the neighboring apartment got out safely.

The cause is under investigation.