Ways to celebrate Halloween with your family

NBC RIGHT NOW - Here is a list of some ways you and your family can celebrate Halloween: 

- Trick, Trunk, or Treat in Historic Kennewick
124 W Kennewick Ave.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Uptown Trick-Or-Treat
1391 George Washington Way
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Trick-Or-Treat at CBC
2600 N 20th Ave
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Trick-or-Treat on Main Street (Prosser)
1230 Bennett Ave.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Walla Walla - Trick or Treet
Downtown Walla Walla
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Benton City - Downtown Trick-or-Treat
PO Box 401 - 513 9th St.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Halloween at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams
2901 Southridge Blvd.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- Backyard Monster Bash!
89 Gage Blvd.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- Trick-Or-Treat at Radio Yakima
17 N 3rd St.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Trick-Or-Treating at Valley Mall
2529 Main St.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Trick-Or-Treat - Howard's Medical Supply
1101 N 16th Ave Ste 104
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- Boo Central - Ellensburg
400 E University Way
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Ellensburg - Downtown Trick-Or-Treat
119 W 5th Avenue, Suite 102 (Elks building)
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Pendleton - Trick-Or-Treat Downtown
380 S. Main St.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- Hermiston - Treats on Main
E Main St.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

