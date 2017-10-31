What do teal pumpkins mean on Halloween?

NBC RIGHT NOW - It's Halloween! And it is supposed to be scary, but for kids with food allergies it can be scarier than usual. Finding treats that won't potentially trigger allergic reactions can be tricky. That's why Food Allergy Research & Education, or FARE, is trying to start a new tradition in the spirit of inclusion and safety.

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to paint a pumpkin teal, the color of food allergy awareness, to indicate that their home is safe for trick-or-treaters with food allergies and offering non-food treats such as small toys.

According to FARE, food allergies affect 1 in every 13 children or roughly two in every classroom. That's a lot of kids who might feel left out of the festivities. If you would like to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween, you can visit FARE's website to download a free poster and get ideas of non-food treats to hand out to kids with food allergies.