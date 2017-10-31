OSP investigating inmate death at Snake River Correctional Institution

ONTARIO, OR - Oregon State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.

56-year-old Mark Buckner told his cellmate he wasn't feeling well around 2:00 Monday afternoon. Security and medical staff tried life-saving efforts, but pronounced him dead by 2:30 p.m.

Buckner entered DOC custody on Nov. 3, 2011 for five counts of sodomy in the first degree, 20 counts of sexual penetration in the first degree, and one count of sex abuse in the first degree out of Clatsop County. His earliest release date was April 26, 2058.

The Department of Corrections thinks Buckner died from natural causes, but are investigating because of a recent increase in state prison deaths.

