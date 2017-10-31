How to approach getting screened for breast cancer

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women between the ages of 40 and 49. That's only one reason why this month is dedicated to the awareness of this disease.

"Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer that affects women...and who are women?" asked Patricia Deisler, medical director at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. "They are mothers; our sisters, our daughters."

According to Deisler, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. She says thanks to medical advancements, we don't have to be scared of those numbers.

"Compared to 20 years ago, more women are surviving breast cancer," Deisler said. "We are diagnosing breast cancer earlier and the treatments that have become available are increasing everyday."

Medical treatment isn't the only thing that goes into healing cancer patients and those affected.

"We do a lot of listening to not just our patients, but to family members," said Sherry Jivelekas, clinical director at Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center. "It is a time where they need to know that somebody is there for them."

If your family doesn't have a history of cancer, specialists recommend you get screened at the age of 50. If your family does, then it's recommended you consult your primary physician.

"Walking around with a cloud and a weight on your shoulders, like a stone fell on you like Wile E. Coyote, and you can't kick the stone off...is no way to live. Talk to your oncologist," said Deisler.