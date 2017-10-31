'Turn It Up' needs your help

RICHLAND, WA - Some of us don't really remember the 1980s. Others, though, look back with fondness on an era unlike any other. Especially when it comes to music. In fact, a Richland filmmaker is taking pieces of his own life and hoping to turn it into a movie but he needs our help.

The screenplay for "Turn It Up" has been in the making for about 30 years.

"Well the screenplay is actually loosely based on my life," said filmmaker Michael Charboneau. "I was one of the guys in the band of attitude problem."



Today, though, Charboneau is an esteemed 'video guy.' He works for the city of Richland and makes movies in his free time.



"I'm at a point in my life where I have the skills, we have the team together, all this kind of stuff. We can make this movie and make a really really good movie. The technology is there, everything is there. The only thing we don't have is the ability to pay for all of this wonderful music," explained Charboneau.



He describes ''Turn It Up'' as ''American Graffiti'' set to 1980s hair metal music.



"80s music was fun. It was about the carefree lifestyle, enjoying life, and partying and rock and roll and all that," Charboneau said.



Each scene in ''Turn It Up'' is set to a different 80s rock song - 46 of them, in fact - from Quiet Riot to Poison to Twisted Sister and more.



"Best way to share it with the masses is if everyone contributes just a little bit. Five, ten, 15, 20- dollars. There are things in the campaign, you can be part of the movie, you can be an executive producer if you're so inclined, you know," said Charboneau.



The price tag for the rights to all of that music? About $100,000.



Mike has and Indie Go Go crowdfunding campaign set up: CLICK HERE



You can watch the full ''Turn It Up'' trailer on the Facebook page: CLICK HERE