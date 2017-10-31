Victim in Tuesday afternoon shooting at Yakima apartment complex has died

UPDATE 9:54 AM:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department says the 20-year-old man shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon has died.

NBC Right Now has also learned his 18-year-old friend is in custody, facing manslaughter charges. Officers responded to find the victim with gunshot wounds inside of one of the apartments. Medics took the man to a local hospital and died Wednesday morning.

Investigators have found the 18-year-old friend was handling a gun when it went off and hit the victim.

-------------

YAKIMA, WA - Shots rang out at an apartment complex in Yakima on Tuesday. Police are still investigating.

It happened around 1:15 at the Chestnut Court Apartments on the 100 block of South Fair Avenue.

Police say paramedics took one man to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.

Police had to wait for a search warrant before they could go inside the unit to investigate.