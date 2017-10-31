Hundreds of local wines to try at the Tri-Cities Wine Festival

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Wine Festival is right around the corner, and today marks the first day of judging for the competition aspect of the festival.

Around 400 wines are all up for judging this week, and available for tasting November 11 at the 39th Tri-Cities Wine Festival.

More than 70 wineries are participating, and the results of the judging will be announced at the festival on the 11th.

Tickets are $60 and include wine, food, and beer at the event, which is the northwest's oldest continually judged wine competition.

"Our requirement for this festival is that the wineries submit wine for judging, and then they also come for our public event with the exact wine so people get to taste what was judged," explained Mary Binder with the Tri-Cities Wine Society.

Binder says many of the winemakers will also be on hand to answer questions and show off their wines to the public face-to-face...and various local restaurants will be on hand serving food during the event as well.

Again, the event is Saturday, November 11 at Three Rivers Convention Center, 7:00 p.m., with hundreds of local wines to try.