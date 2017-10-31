What happens to seized drugs?

MOSES LAKE, WA - A record amount of drugs and guns...that's what police in Moses Lake have taken off the street. And this is just from this past month.

A total street value of $1.2 million worth of more than 90 pounds of meth, heroin, and marijuana.

And the drugs can't just be tossed into a dumpster; all of it needs to be safely handled, and eventually destroyed...which is easier said than done.

First, the evidence requires safe handling in a very secure lock-up - that's in the now-overflowing Moses Lake evidence room.

After that, it's off to Spokane's waste to energy plant...the largest incinerator in the entire Pacific Northwest. This is where the drugs and guns are destroyed.

"All of our property - whether it's marijuana, heroin, and meth - whatever it is," said Captain Fuhr. "Everything gets incinerated; we take it to Spokane and it goes through an incinerator."

In 2015 alone, that incinerator destroyed 123,000 pounds of illicit drugs, pharmaceuticals, and guns. And no need to worry; that smoke is rendered harmless by the plant's state-of-the-art filtration system.