Wind pushes controlled burn out of control

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County firefighters are reminding the community to be careful with controlled burns. They tell NBC Right Now wind pushed one out of control on South 9 Canyon Road around 8:30 Tuesday night in Kennewick.

They say it started at a mobile home, then spread to a nearby barn. No one got hurt, but flames damaged the barn, mobile home, and some cars.

Crews say it took awhile for them to mop up because of all the shop material in the barn.

They cleared the scene just before 1:00 Wednesday morning.