One in jail, one airlifted after high speed chase

MORROW COUNTY, OR - A suspect is in jail and another is recovering after leading deputies on a chase in Morrow County.

Someone reported two dark colored trucks trespassing on a farm near Ione around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. The trucks left and took off on Highway 74, going about 106 m.p.h. Through the "Mill Zone." When they got close to town, Deputies slowed down until they got to Hwy. 207.

Eventually, the trucks split up going different direction.

Vehicle one, driven by a man turned onto a gravel road. That chase went about ten miles to Upper Rhea Creek Road. He lost control and drove off the hillside, crashing in a field below. Deputies arrested him without incident. Medics checked him out but he refused further treatment. Buddy James Buoy, 42 from Portland is in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of Attempt to Elude, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Reckless Driving and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. His bail has been set for $60,000 and he could face more.

Vehicle two, driven by a female, continued a slow speed pursuit South on Highway 207, weaving back and forth. The suspect then drove off the highway, through a fence opening and attempted to drive down a steep hill, but rolled the car. She was trapped inside. Medics got her out and Life-Flighted her to Pioneer Memorial Hospital. Her charges are pending.

The suspects and the trucks, are believed to have been involved in a theft of several vehicles Tuesday morning from a car dealership in Pasco. Some of the vehicles from that incident were recovered in Boardman.

This is a developing story.