Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages among teens declines

OLYMPIA, WA - The recent 2016 Washington Healthy Youth Survey shows that teens are drinking fewer sugar-sweetened beverages in schools; a contributing factor is the Smart Snacks in School Program.

“We want our schools to be places where our kids thrive, and that includes providing them access to healthy, nourishing food, and drinks. Programs such as the National School Lunch Program truly can make a difference in helping our kids feel ready to learn,” said Governor Jay Inslee.

Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages, including non-diet sodas, sports drinks and other flavored sweetened drinks, is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cavities.

Starting in the 2014-2015 school year, any school that participates in the National School Lunch Program had to replace sugary beverages sold anywhere on school campus during the school day with lower sugar products.

The HYS is voluntary, and given every two years to 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th-graders. In the fall of 2016, more than 230,000 students from more than 1,000 schools, 236 school districts, and 39 counties took part.

The survey is a collaborative effort between four state agencies. It explores attitudes and behaviors of middle and high school students, and provides state and community organizations with information about which teen issues to focus on.

Washington's future depends on the health of its children. To learn more about efforts to support healthy eating and drinking in schools, check out the Healthiest Next Generation Initiative.

For more information on the survey questionnaire, additional reports, and fact sheets, visit the HYS website.