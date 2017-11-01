Fighting the opioid crisis with local treatment

KENNEWICK, WA - After working in an emergency room for more than 15 years in the Tri-Cities, Dr. Ken Egli recognized the growing opioid addiction...leading him to open up Ideal Option, an addiction treatment facility.

In five years, Ideal Option now has 22 locations throughout the country and is the biggest opioid treatment provider in Washington state, working to stop the rapidly growing addiction.

Scheduling about 10 patients a day in Tri-Cities and about 5 in Yakima, Dr. Egli and his team recognize the uphill battle.

"There's a continual increase," Dr. Egli said. "There's an increase in all elicit drugs...that's the concern."

To learn more about the treatment center, visit their website at idealoption.net.