The history of the haunted Capitol Theatre

YAKIMA, WA - The Whaley House in San Diego, California; Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. These are just a few of the most haunted places in the U.S. But there's also a ghost story in the heart of downtown Yakima.

"The Capitol Theatre has Shorty," said Charlie Robin, Capitol Theatre CEO. "Shorty McCall was a technician in the earlier days of the Capitol Theatre. He worked there during the 30's or 40's."

As the story goes, he had an ill-fated love affair.

"Whether he was jilted or his love was never accepted, he decided the end was nigh and he hung himself in the theatre," Robin said.

And since his death, Shorty has never left the theatre. His ghost has been seen by ushers and visiting technicians. 

Then, there's Shorty's door.

"In the former organ loft, the door that was up there was regularly open after it had been closed," said Robin. "Closed after it had been opened."

Is there indisputable proof that a man named Shorty is haunting the Capitol Theatre? No.

But that does not make skeptics out of the people who work in the 97-year-old building.

"If someone faithfully believes they have encountered Shorty, who am I to argue with their experience? More power to them. More power to you, Shorty!" Robin exclaimed.

The Capitol Theatre offers tours and Robin says that employees are always willing to share their Shorty ghost stories. Just call the box office at 509-853-2787.

