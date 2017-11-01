Yakima River Gateway Project turns out better than expected

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Over the summer, it was a dirt beach, and cars were lining up along Van Giesen...but that's no longer the case.

Today, the Yakima River Gateway Project has produced a beautiful ADA-accessible trail, 46 new parking spots, a bathroom, lights on the bridge, and much easier access to the Yakima River.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with Mark Killinger, who has lived in West Richland for 28 years and says it took a while to get here, but the Yakima River Gateway Project is better than he imagined.

"I come down here from time to time," Killinger said. "I'm probably more likely to come down here more now that this is open and I certainly expect to bike along it once the trail gets extended further. It's a great project. A great day for West Richland."

The $2.5 million project isn't fully complete yet; in fact, it's just the beginning.

Mayor Brent Gerry told us the City wants to extend the trail system even more. Hopefully one day soon you can park your car, ride your bike to Richland, over to Clover Island, across the Cable Bridge, and then make your way back.