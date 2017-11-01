CRIME STOPPERS: Rey DeJesus Garcia

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Pasco Police Department are looking for a Rey DeJesus Garcia.

Garcia also has the alias Rey DeJesus Garcia-Montes.

Garcia's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 23 years old (DOB: 07-11-94), white, 5'9", 179 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Garcia is wanted for a felony bench warrant for Failure to Appear for the charge of Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle.

