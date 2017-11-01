Is black licorice bad for your health?

UNITED STATES - It's the day after Halloween, and as we dig into our candy, you may want to skip the black licorice.

The FDA is warning that eating too much black licorice may have dangerous side effects.

The problem is caused by glycyrrhizin, a sweetening compound in the licorice root. Large amounts can significantly lower the body's potassium levels, and increase the risk of an abnormal heart rhythm and other problems.

Adults 40 and older are advised to eat no more than two ounces of black licorice a day.