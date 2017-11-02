Two dead, one injured in shooting near Pike Place

SEATTLE, WA - Two people are dead and one person seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Seattle.

The shooting occurred around 12:15am in Seattle Belltown neighborhood near Fifth Avenue and Battery Street which is less than a mile from Pike Place Market.

A man and a woman, both in their mid-20s were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a male also in his mid-20s was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities do not have a suspect description at this time.