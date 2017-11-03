One arrested after drive-by shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WEST RICHLAND, WA - One man is in custody after a drive-by shooting in West Richland. Police tell NBC Right Now a man shot at a home on the 800 Block of Bombing Range Road around 12:30 Friday morning.

The bullet hit the home, but no one got hurt. Officers say no one else was around when they got on scene. They do believe this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. 

