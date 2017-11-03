City Council bans short-term rentals

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla City Council adopted an ordinance that bans new absentee-owner properties for use as short-term rentals.



The ordinance, which passed Wednesday, puts a halt to the proliferation in the city of new short-term rentals whose owners inhabit them for fewer than 275 days per calendar year and rent them out for up to 29 days at a time.



Owners who register their rentals as businesses before Nov. 9 and show they have paid applicable taxes while operating their rental, however, may continue operating their property as a short-term rental until it is sold.



Short-term rental owners and operators were among those most fervently opposed to the ban, though many said they would favor regulations.