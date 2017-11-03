UberEATS arrives in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UberEATS arrives in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - A popular food delivery app is up and running in Yakima, changing the way people order food. Reporter Alexandra De Leon spoke with local businesses to see how it's impacting them.

UberEATS has arrived in Yakima, and people who are hungry are not the only ones taking advantage of it. Businesses who have signed up for the delivery service are noticing a significant increase in sales.

"It's been a huge success," said Linda Davis, owner of Shorty's Bakery. "I think that we should have done this a long time ago. We've been talking about doing deliveries."

The service just started two weeks ago, and already has various restaurants and locations spanning from downtown Yakima, Union Gap, Summitview, and Terrace Heights.

The best part is that food is ordered and paid for right off your phone through the UberEATS app. Businesses all have tablets where orders come in, in just seconds.

"We treat it like a walk-in customer, we just make it and have it ready and then put it out for the driver to come grab, and then they just come in and grab it, so it's like another customer," explained Davis.

UberEATS drivers come into businesses and pick up the order in designated areas. 

Both businesses and customers can agree that ordering from UberEATS is easy and effortless.

